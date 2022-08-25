Sudan leader Burhan reshuffles army leadership

Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends the 39th Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) extraordinary summit in Nairobi, Kenya July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Monicah Mwangi

KHARTOUM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, on Thursday announced a major reshuffling of the country's military leadership on Thursday, amid political and economic turmoil.

The change includes the military's land forces, operations, and supply heads as well as it's general inspector. A change to the air force leadership had been announced previously, while the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mohamed Osman Alhussein, was kept in his position.

This marks the largest change in army leadership since a coup led by Burhan and other generals on October 25 ended a transitional partnership with civilian political groups.

