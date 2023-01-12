Sudan lowers local fuel prices for January















Jan 12 (Reuters) - Sudan will lower local fuel prices for January as of 7 am local time (0500 GMT) on Thursday, the state news agency said on Wednesday evening citing the energy ministry.

The ministry lowered the local price for diesel to 628 Sudanese pounds ($1.11) from 660 pounds last month, and lowered the gasoline price to 506 pounds from 620 pounds.

($1 = 565.2502 Sudanese pounds)

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba and Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Chris Reese











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.