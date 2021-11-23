Sudan PM Hamdok says he discussed with the military ending violence against protesters -Al Arabiya

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

CAIRO, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sudan's newly reinstated Prime Minister Abadalla Hamdok told Saudi-owned television Al Arabiya on Tuesday that he asked the military to put an end to violence against protesters.

The military's power grab on Oct. 25 triggered mass demonstrations, and medics aligned with the protest movement say security forces have killed 41 civilians in increasingly violent crackdowns.

Hamdok added he expects the new government to be formed within two weeks.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Chris Reese

