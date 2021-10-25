Africa
Sudan PM Hamdok under house arrest -Sky News Arabia
CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday citing his office.
A military force took the prime minister to "an unknown location", said another TV channel, Al-Arabiya, citing sources close to Hamdok.
Reporting by Moataz Abdel Rahiem; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Giles Elgood
