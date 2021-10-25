Skip to main content

Sudan PM Hamdok under house arrest -Sky News Arabia

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok attends a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron and Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (not seen) during the International Conference in support of Sudan at the Temporary Grand Palais in Paris, France, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/Files

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok is under house arrest, Sky News Arabia reported on Monday citing his office.

A military force took the prime minister to "an unknown location", said another TV channel, Al-Arabiya, citing sources close to Hamdok.

Reporting by Moataz Abdel Rahiem; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

