Sudan raises local fuel prices for the second time in a month
KHARTOUM, March 19 (Reuters) - Sudan has raised local fuel prices, lifting petrol prices to 672 Sudanese pounds ($1.51) per litre from 542 pounds, for the second time this month, according to prices posted at a fuel station in the capital seen by a Reuters witness on Saturday.
($1 = 445.3992 Sudanese pounds)
Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Clarke
