Sudan raises local fuel prices for the second time in a month

Cars are seen at fuel station in Khartoum, Sudan February 28, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM, March 19 (Reuters) - Sudan has raised local fuel prices, lifting petrol prices to 672 Sudanese pounds ($1.51) per litre from 542 pounds, for the second time this month, according to prices posted at a fuel station in the capital seen by a Reuters witness on Saturday.

($1 = 445.3992 Sudanese pounds)

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by David Clarke

