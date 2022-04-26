Sudan releases prominent opposition figure -lawyer

KHARTOUM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities have released the prominent opposition figure and former minister Khaled Omar Youssef on Tuesday, his lawyer told Reuters.

Youssef was detained in February and he was the minister of cabinet affairs before a military takeover in October. read more

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Mourad; editing by Chris Reese

