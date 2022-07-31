1 minute read
Sudan reports first confirmed Monkeypox case - ministry
Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sudan reported its first confirmed Monkeypox case, the country's health ministry said late on Sunday.
A 16-year-old student was confirmed sick with the disease in West Darfur state, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.
Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Sandra Maler
