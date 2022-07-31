Sudan reports first confirmed Monkeypox case - ministry

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Sudan reported its first confirmed Monkeypox case, the country's health ministry said late on Sunday.

A 16-year-old student was confirmed sick with the disease in West Darfur state, the ministry said in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Sandra Maler

