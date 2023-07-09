Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic till July 31

July 10 (Reuters) - The Sudanese civil aviation authority extended the closure of Sudan's airspace until July 31, with the exception of humanitarian aid and evacuation flights with permission from authorities, Khartoum International Airport said on Monday.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

