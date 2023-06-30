Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic until July 10

KHARTOUM, June 30(Reuters) - Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority has issued a statement on Friday extending the closure of Sudanese airspace until July 10, to all air traffic with the exception of humanitarian aid flights.

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

Reporting by Tala Ramadan















