Sudanese army is suspending negotiations - Sudanese diplomatic source

Man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment in Khartoum North
A man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment, during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan, May 1, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM, May 31 (Reuters) - The Sudanese army has suspended talks over a ceasefire and enabling humanitarian access, according to a Sudanese diplomatic source.

The talks began in early May and had produced a declaration of commitments to protecting civilians and two short-term ceasefire deals that had been repeatedly violated.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Andrew Heavens

