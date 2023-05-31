Sudanese army is suspending negotiations - Sudanese diplomatic source















KHARTOUM, May 31 (Reuters) - The Sudanese army has suspended talks over a ceasefire and enabling humanitarian access, according to a Sudanese diplomatic source.

The talks began in early May and had produced a declaration of commitments to protecting civilians and two short-term ceasefire deals that had been repeatedly violated.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Aidan Lewis and Tala Ramadan; Editing by Andrew Heavens











