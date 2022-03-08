Sudanese banks to set own exchange rate without cenbank intervention -cenbank

A cashier counts US Dollars as people wait to receive money inside Bab Al-Mandab Exchange transfer money bureau in Khartoum, Sudan, File. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM, March 7 (Reuters) - Sudanese banks and currency exchanges will set their own local currency exchange rate without central bank intervention, the regulator said in a statement on Monday, without disclosing when the decision would be implemented.

Sudanese authorities decided on Sunday to unify the exchange rate of the Sudanese pound, the acting minister of information said, weeks after the currency's value began to slip again on the black market.

"The move comes within the framework of integrated, sustainable and reforming monetary policies that will be issued gradually aimed at stabilising the exchange rate and increasing the banking system's ability to attract resources," the central bank statement said.

