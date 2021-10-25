Skip to main content

Africa

Sudanese opposition coalition calls for civil disobedience - ministry

1 minute read

Protesters gather during what the information ministry calls a military coup in Khartoum, Sudan, October 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's main opposition coalition called on Monday for civil disobedience and protests across the country after the military dissolved the transitional government, the information ministry said.

The Forces of Freedom and Change alliance demanded that the transitional military council step down and transfer power back to the civilian government.

It also called for the release of all detained members of cabinet and the sovereign council, a ruling body that had shared power between the military and civilians until it was dissolved by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on Monday, the ministry said on Facebook.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 2:28 PM UTC

Gunfire, protests as Sudan's military seizes power in coup

Sudan's military seized power in a coup on Monday, arresting members of a transitional government that was supposed to guide the country to democracy following the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat Omar al-Bashir in a popular uprising two years ago.

Africa
U.S. calls on those blocking Sudan's civilian-led transition to stand down
Africa
Mali tells U.N. it will confirm post-coup election date in December
Africa
Nail bomb kills one at restaurant in Ugandan capital
Africa
EU demands immediate release of Sudanese leader, cabinet members