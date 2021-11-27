Africa
Sudanese prime minister dismisses police chief and his deputy
CAIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Saturday he dismissed the chief of police, Lieutenant-General Khaled Mahdi Ibrahim Al-Emam, and his deputy.
Lieutenant-General Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar was appointed as the new police chief and Major General Muddathir Abd al-Rahman Nasr al-Din as his deputy, Hamdok added in a post on Twitter.
Reporting by Ahmed Tolba Writing by Enas Alashray Editing by Mark Heinrich
