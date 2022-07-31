Sudanese protesters face tear gas as anti-military campaign enters 10th month

Protesters march during a rally against military rule following the last coup, in Khartoum, Sudan July 31, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM, July 31 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters marching towards Sudan's presidential palace were blocked by police firing tear gas, as an anti-military campaign entered its 10th month.

Protests have continued weekly since an Oct. 25 military takeover that halted a transition to democracy and plunged the country into turmoil.

Military leaders have said they are prepared to step aside if civilian groups can agree on a new government but political parties have been sceptical.

However, former Sovereign Council member Mohamed al-Faki Suleiman said in an interview with local media outlet Sudan Tribune on Saturday that new constitutional arrangements were being discussed between the former ruling Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition and other "revolutionary forces."

Sunday's protests were the latest in a series of demonstrations since multi-day sit-ins in Sudan's capital prior to the Eid holiday. Last week, a protest called for by the FFC was attacked by unidentified assailants.

Police blocked protesters from reaching the kilometre-long road that leads to the presidential palace and chased them into nearby side streets, Reuters journalists said.

Reporting by Khartoum team, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.