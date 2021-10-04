Skip to main content

Africa

Sudanese security forces clash with terrorist cell in Khartoum - state TV

1 minute read

KHARTOUM, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces clashed with militants in southern Khartoum on Monday, state TV and witnesses said, days after a raid on what officials said was an Islamic State-linked cell in the same area.

Witnesses in the Jabra neighbourhood told Reuters they saw security forces exchange gunfire with a group inside a residential building and close the main road in the area. State TV described the group as being a terrorist cell.

On Tuesday, five members of the General Intelligence Service were killed and a sixth injured following a raid where 11 suspects of different nationalities were arrested, the service said.

Four foreigners were still being pursued, it said, following the raid on locations in Jabra and elsewhere in the capital.

Such incidents involving suspected militants are relatively rare in Sudan, although the country has been a haven for militant groups.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams

