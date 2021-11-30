Sudanese security forces use tear gas as protesters gather in central Khartoum - Reuters witness

CAIRO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sudanese security forces deployed tear gas on Tuesday as tens of thousands of people protested in central Khartoum, according to Reuters witness.

Protesters marched across Sudan and on the presidential palace on Tuesday, in the latest demonstration against military rule following last month's coup.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Alex Richardson

