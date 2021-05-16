AfricaSudanese soldiers face civilian prosecution over killing of protesters-SUNA
1 minute read
A number of Sudanese army soldiers were transferred to civilian prosecution, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday, in the first such investigation of military personnel by civilians following violence.
The soldiers are being investigated for the killing of two protesters at demonstrations marking the anniversary of a deadly raid on a protest site during the country's 2019 uprising. read more
