Skip to main content

AfricaSudanese soldiers face civilian prosecution over killing of protesters-SUNA

Reuters
1 minute read

A number of Sudanese army soldiers were transferred to civilian prosecution, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday, in the first such investigation of military personnel by civilians following violence.

The soldiers are being investigated for the killing of two protesters at demonstrations marking the anniversary of a deadly raid on a protest site during the country's 2019 uprising. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 4:21 PM UTCEgypt opens Rafah crossing early for Palestinian travellers - sources

Egypt has opened the Rafah border crossing a day earlier than planned to allow the passage from Gaza of students, people needing medical treatment and other humanitarian cases, two sources at the border told Reuters on Sunday.

Africa(OFFICIAL) Egypt keen for tourism recovery by year-end as visitor numbers rise
AfricaZimbabwe minister rebukes judiciary after chief justice ruling
AfricaAlgeria to reopen air, land borders on June 1
Africa(OFFICIAL) Egypt keen for tourism recovery by year-end as visitor numbers rise