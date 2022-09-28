Sudanese taskforce battles snakes and scorpions during rainy season

Dr. Manal Siyam conducts research on snake at the Natural History Museum in Khartoum, Sudan. September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah















KHARTOUM, Sept 28 (Reuters) - In Khartoum, specialists from Sudan's Center for Poisonous Species Research are deployed at night in protective vests, gloves, and goggles to catch a snake that residents say has killed a cat, before it has a chance to strike again.

Attacks by snakes and scorpions are more frequent during Sudan's rainy season, when water levels on the river Nile can rise and send floodwaters surging into communities.

The taskforce says its work is particularly important as doctors do not have antidotes made specifically for the venom of snakes found in Sudan.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eltayeb Sidding, writing by Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Alexandra Hudson











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.