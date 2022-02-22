Sudan's 2021 gold exports exceeded $1.7 bln - Sky News Arabia

A trader shows a piece of gold at his shop in the town of Al-Fahir in North Darfur, file. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

DUBAI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sudan's gold exports exceeded $1.7 billion for the first time in 2021, Sky News Arabia reported on Tuesday citing the country's mineral resources minister.

Gold exports accounted for 40% of all exports last year, the minister said, adding the country expects a record jump in gold production this year with new investors entering the market.

