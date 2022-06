People look for clothes before Eid al-Fitr at a market in Khartoum, Sudan, April 29, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

June 12 (Reuters) - Sudan's annual inflation dropped to 192.21% in May from 220.71% in April, the statistics bureau said on Sunday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz: Writing by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.