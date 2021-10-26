Skip to main content

Africa

Sudan's aviation authority suspends flights until Oct. 30

1 minute read

Aeroplanes are seen on the tarmac in Khartoum's international airport September 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Files

KHARTOUM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's civil aviation authority on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Khartoum international airport until Saturday, the airport said.

The head of the civil aviation authority told Reuters that the suspension was due to the current events in the country.

Ibrahim Adlan said Sudanese airspace remains open to passing flights.

Protesters took to the streets on Tuesday after deadly clashes the previous day to demonstrate against the military takeover.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Additional reporting Khalid Abdelaziz, Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Angus MacSwan

