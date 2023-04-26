Sudan's Bashir was in hospital before fighting started - sources
KHARTOUM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's toppled leader Omar al-Bashir had been moved from Kober prison to a military hospital in the Sudanese capital before heavy fighting broke out there on April 15, two sources at the hospital said.
The whereabouts of Bashir came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison with other ex-officials.
Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in Darfur.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.