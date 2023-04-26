Sudan's Bashir was in hospital before fighting started - sources

Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir greets a supporter from inside the defendant's cage during his and some of his former allies trial over the 1989 military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989, at a courthouse in Khartoum
Sudan's ousted President Omar al-Bashir greets a supporter from inside the defendant's cage during his and some of his former allies trial over the 1989 military coup that brought the autocrat to power in 1989, at a courthouse in Khartoum, Sudan September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM, April 26 (Reuters) - Sudan's toppled leader Omar al-Bashir had been moved from Kober prison to a military hospital in the Sudanese capital before heavy fighting broke out there on April 15, two sources at the hospital said.

The whereabouts of Bashir came into question after a former minister in his government, Ali Haroun, announced on Tuesday he had left the prison with other ex-officials.

Both Bashir and Haroun are wanted by the International Criminal Court over alleged atrocities in Darfur.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next