Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2021. REUTERS/Jok Solomun/File Photo

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's ruling council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced on Monday a state of emergency across the country and the dissolution of the transitional sovereign council and the government.

Reporting by Aidan Lewis and Nafisa Eltahir; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Andrew Cawthorne

