Africa

Sudan's Burhan dismisses senior intelligence officers, sources say

Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends a news conference in Paris, France, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

KHARTOUM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sudan's Sovereign Council head Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has dismissed at least eight general intelligence officers and replaced the head of military intelligence, two official sources told Reuters on Sunday.

The news follows the appointment of a new head of the general intelligence service and comes a week after the military struck a deal to reinstate Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, who had been placed under house arrest in an Oct. 25 coup.

