Sudan's Burhan says army to withdraw from political talks

Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan attends a news conference during a visit to Paris, France, May 17, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool/File Photo

July 4 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said on Monday the army will withdraw from ongoing political talks and allow political and revolutionary groups to form a government of technocrats to lead the transitional period.

The sovereign council, which has military and civilian members, will be dissolved after the formation of the new government, Burhan added in a televised speech.

