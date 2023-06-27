Sudan's Burhan: Sudanese army announces 'unilateral' ceasefire on first day of Eid

World leaders address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City
President of Sudan Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar/FILE PHOTO

June 27 (Reuters) - Sudan's army chief, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, made a televised speech on Tuesday announcing a "unilateral" ceasefire on the first day of Eid.

"The conspiracy requires of everyone to be awake and ready to respond to the existential threats to our country, and so we call on all the young men and who can defend to not hesitate to play this role, either from where he lives or by joining the armed forces," Burhan said during the speech.

Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Nafisa Eltahir; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Leslie Adler

