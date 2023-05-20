Sudan's factions agree to 7-day humanitarian truce and ceasefire, sources say















May 20 (Reuters) - The Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed to a seven-day humanitarian truce and ceasefire, two negotiation sources told Reuters on Saturday.

The new agreement will take effect after 48 hours, the sources added.

Past similar ceasefires were not honoured by the warring parties.

Sudan has been mired in turmoil since a conflict broke out between the army and the RSF in mid-April. Fighting has killed 705 people and injured at least 5,287, according to the World Health Organization.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Hatem Maher; Editing by Cynthia Osterman











