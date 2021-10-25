Skip to main content

Africa

Sudan's Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

1 minute read

Sudan's new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/Files

CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.

Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.

It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and "defend their revolution".

Reporting by Moataz Abdel Rahiem; Writing by Enas Alashray; Editing by Nadine Awadalla, Daniel Moshashai and Giles Elgood

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · October 24, 2021 · 7:00 PM UTC

Nail bomb kills one at restaurant in Ugandan capital

A bomb that killed at least one person in a pork restaurant on the outskirts of the Ugandan capital Kampala was packed with nails and shrapnel, police said on Sunday.

Africa
Mali tells U.N. it will confirm post-coup election date in December
Africa
Don't send migrants back to unsafe countries, pope says, citing Libya
Africa
Nigeria to launch digital currency on Monday, central bank says
Africa
Ministers, party leaders detained in apparent coup in Sudan - sources