Sudan's Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup
CAIRO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.
Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.
It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and "defend their revolution".
