Sudan's Hamdok to review appointments made by military

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

KHARTOUM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok will review appointments and dismissals made by the military to key state posts, the General Secretariat of the cabinet said.

After seizing power on Oct. 25, Sudan's military rulers drew on veteran ex-officials of toppled leader Omar al-Bashir for important positions in the state bureaucracy.

Hamdok, who was arrested during the coup and then reinstated under a deal with the military reached on Sunday, issued a directive to freeze all hiring and dismissals in state jobs.

"In addition, all the appointments and dismissals that have taken place in the previous period will be placed under study, evaluation and review," said the secretariat.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; writing by Michael Georgy; editing by Philippa Fletcher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.