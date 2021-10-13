Skip to main content

Sudan's intelligence service says it did not ban officials from traveling -state media

CAIRO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sudan's General Intelligence Service denied on Wednesday media reports it banned state officials from traveling abroad, the state news agency reported.

"The agency confirms that it is working in accordance with its duties as stipulated in the constitutional document, and stresses that this is not within its powers," the security service said in a statement quoted by the news agency.

