Sudan's main opposition coalition to meet with the military -party leader

KHARTOUM, June 9 (Reuters) - Sudan's main civilian opposition coalition, the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) will hold an "unofficial" meeting with the military mediated by the United States, Sudan's Umma party leader told Reuters on Thursday.

United Nations and African Union-sponsored talks aiming to restore political order in post-coup Sudan began on Wednesday with military leaders at the table and the main civilian groups boycotting. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.