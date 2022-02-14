Sudan's military leader Burhan appoints an acting defence minister -statement

KHARTOUM, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the Transitional Sovereign Council ruling the country, appointed Lieutenant-General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin as acting defence minister, a statement by the council said on Monday.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Chris Reese

