Sudan's military leader freezes unions' activities - statement















KHARTOUM, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Sudan's military leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, issued a decree on Monday freezing the activities of workers and employers unions, according to a statement by the ruling sovereign council he heads.

In the aftermath of the 2021 military takeover, there was a resurgence of former ruling Islamists in the civil service and the re-establishment of unions they had dominated.

In a following decree, Burhan ordered the formation of a committee that will review the balances and accounts of these unions inside Sudan and abroad to place them under control.

The committee would also form steering committees for the unions until their general assemblies are held, the decree added.

Military leaders and the parties they shared power with before the coup say talks are ongoing towards a new political settlement to end the deadlock that has gripped the country since Oct. 2021.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Nayera Abdallah and Nafisa Eltahir, Editing by Andrew Heavens











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.