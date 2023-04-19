Sudan's paramilitary RSF agrees to 24-hour ceasefire

People gather to get bread in Khartoum
People gather to get bread during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum, Sudan April 18, 2023. REUTERS/El-Tayeb Siddig

KHARTOUM, April 19 (Reuters) - Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces agreed on Wednesday to a 24-hour ceasefire starting at 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) following a days-long power struggle and bloody clashes with the army.

"We confirm our full commitment to a complete ceasefire, and we hope the other party will abide by the ceasefire according to the announced time," the RSF added in a statement.

It was not immediately clear whether the army would announce its own commitment to the ceasefire.

The rivals announced their commitment to a 24 hour ceasefire on Tuesday, but a Reuters reporter in Khartoum said he heard tanks firing after the ceasefire was due to begin.

Reporting by Ahmed Elimam in Dubai; Editing by Nadine Awadalla and Alison Williams

