Sudan's PM Hamdok intends to resign within hours -two sources

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/

KHARTOUM, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told a group of political figures and thinkers that he intends to resign within the next hours, two sources close to Hamdok told Reuters.

The group called him to stay in his position but he insisted he would leave, the sources added.

Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Chris Reese

