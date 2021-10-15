Sudan's PM Hamdok unveils roadmap with political players to end crisis

Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sudan's Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok said on state TV on Friday that he agreed with main political players on a roadmap to end crisis.

The PM added in a live TV broadcast the country will arrange an international donors conference to tackle East Sudan issues saying the transitional period should include all components of the forces of Freedom and Change (FFG).

Reporting By Kahled Abd-Alaziz and Ahmed Tolba, Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz, Editing by Chris Reese

