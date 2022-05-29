Sudan's security council recommends lifting emergency law

Protesters march during a rally against the country's military rulers in Khartoum, Sudan, May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah/File Photo

May 29 (Reuters) - Sudan's Security and Defense Council recommended on Sunday lifting an emergency law and releasing all detainees who were arrested under it, according to a statement issued by the transitional sovereign council.

Military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan headed a meeting of the Council that focused on security issues in the country and ways to create the right atmosphere for dialogue.

Al-Burhan had declared a state of emergency across the country after seizing control in a coup on Oct. 25 last year.

Reporting by Khaled Abdelaziz, Writing by Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.