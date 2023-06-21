Suez Canal annual revenue hits record $9.4 billion, chairman says

CAIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Egypt's Suez Canal Authority has seen revenues reach a record $9.4 billion in the current financial year, which ends on June 30, up from $7 billion in the previous year, Chairman Osama Rabea said on Wednesday.

"For the first time in the canal's history, the authority has achieved revenues of about $9.4 billion," he told reporters.

The chairman added that 25,887 ships have passed through the canal so far in the current financial year, the authority's web site cited him as saying at the same conference. He said around 23,800 passed through the previous year.

Reporting by Ahmed Elimam and Nayera Abdallah















