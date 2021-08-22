Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Africa

Suicide attacker kills self but no others in Libyan desert town

1 minute read

BENGHAZI, Libya, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint into the Libyan town of Zella on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls that area, said.

Libya has endured a decade of violence and chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi, but there have been only sporadic attacks by militant groups in recent years, mostly in remote desert areas.

Zella is a small oasis town in the desert south of Sirte located near an oilfield of the same name. LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said the attacks bore the hallmark of Islamic State.

Reporting by Ayman al-Warfali, writing by Angus McDowall, editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · August 20, 2021 · 4:46 PM UTC

U.S. aid chief says emergency food in Ethiopia's Tigray to run out this week

For the first time in nine months of war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, aid workers will run out of food this week to deliver to millions of people who are going hungry, the head of the U.S. government's humanitarian agency said, blaming the government for restricting access.

Africa
South Africans form long queues as COVID-19 jabs opened to all adults
Africa
Kenyan appeals court upholds order to halt president's constitutional changes
Africa
Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal in March, crosses the canal again
Africa
U.S. shipping COVID-19 vaccine doses to Togo, Angola - official