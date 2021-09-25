Skip to main content

Africa

Suicide car bomb in Somali capital kills at least 7 -official

1 minute read

MOGADISHU, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A suicide car bomb killed at least seven people in the Somali capital on Saturday at a street junction near the president's residence, an official said.

"A suicide car bomb that exploded at Ceelgaab junction killed seven people and injured eight others," Muawiye Mudeey, district commissioner of Mogadishu's Hamarjajab district told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the attack, but al Shabaab, which wants to overthrow the government and impose its interpretation of Islamic law, frequently carries out such bombings.

A Reuters witness at the scene of the blast reported seeing seven cars and three rickshaws destroyed by the blast, and the whole junction covered in blood.

Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Africa

Africa · 8:28 AM UTC

Libya PM draws crowd for mass wedding and protest against parliament

Several thousand Libyans packed a Tripoli square late on Friday for a state-funded mass wedding celebration that also drew supporters of transitional Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah and protesters against the eastern-based parliament.

Africa
French soldier killed in Mali militant clash
Africa
U.S. envoy to travel to Sudan next week after attempted coup
Africa
Mozambicans return to uncertain future after Islamists pushed back
Africa
Zimbabwe bolsters emissions targets ahead of climate summit