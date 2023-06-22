Talks on Zambia's debt have been "quite encouraging" - Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen delivers her speech at the U.S embassy to France, ahead of the Global Climate Finance conference, in Paris, France June 22, 2023 World leaders, heads of international organizations and activists are gathering in Paris for a two-day summit aimed at seeking better responses to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system. Lewis Joly/Pool via REUTERS

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday talks between Zambia and its official creditors were progressing and could soon produce a debt restructuring agreement.

"I'm encouraged by progress on Zambia and I think debt treatment can move forward soon," Yellen said ahead of a summit in Paris aimed at boosting crisis financing for poorer nations.

She said China played a key role in the negotiations as it was Zambia's biggest creditor.

Zambia's hopes of restructuring about $12.8 billion of external debt have been hampered by the concerns of its main creditors about the required scale of relief.

"Delaying debt treatment hurts both creditors and debtors. It simply worsens the economic fundamentals and increases the amount of debt relief borrowers will eventually need," Yellen said.

