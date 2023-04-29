Tanzania expects economy to rebound in 2023















NAIROBI, April 28 (Reuters) - Tanzania's economy is expected to grow faster this year compared with a year earlier, but performance could be dampened by effects of the war in Ukraine, Finance Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said in a letter to the International Monetary Fund.

In the letter dated April 4 and made public on Friday, Nchemba said the economy was expected to expand by about 5.2% in 2023 from 4.7% a year earlier.

"We expect the economy to continue facing headwinds from spillovers of the war in Ukraine in the near term," he said.

Tanzania's economy relies on among others, tourism, mining and agriculture.

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia Chege











