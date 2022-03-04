Tanzania frees detained opposition leader Mbowe, his party says

The leader of Tanzania's main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, is escorted as he arrives at a court, where he is facing terrorism-related charges, in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania February 18, 2022. REUTERS/Emmanuel Herman NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

DAR ES SALAAM, March 4 (Reuters) - Tanzania has freed the leader of the main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe, after prosecutors dropped terrorism charges that he had faced since last year, his party said on Friday.

Mbowe was detained last July in the lakeside town of Mwanza where he was due to attend a conference, fronted by his Chadema party, on proposals for a new constitution.

His detention and trial had raised questions about President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to greater tolerance for political dissent. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Mark Heinrich and John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.