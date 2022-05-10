Tanzania says seeking World Bank, IMF loans to combat rising cost of living

NAIROBI, May 10 (Reuters) - Tanzania is in the final stages of securing loans from the World Bank and International Monetary Fund to help cushion the rising cost of living, the energy minister said on Tuesday, while announcing a $43 million fuel subsidy that will launch in June.

Reporting by Nuzulack Dausen; Writing by Hereward Holland

