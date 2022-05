Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says

A logo is pictured at the World Health Organization (WHO) building in Geneva, Switzerland, February 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

DAKAR, May 5 (Reuters) - Health authorities have confirmed a third Ebola case in the city of Mbandaka in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The 48-year-old man is a high-risk contact of the first patient, who died on April 21, said the WHO on Twitter.

The current outbreak is Congo's 14th in the history of the hemorrhagic fever.

Health workers started Ebola vaccinations last week in Mbandaka, the capital of Congo's Equateur province.

Responders have identified 444 contacts of the confirmed cases and are monitoring their health, the WHO said.

