Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

AfricaThree hostages abducted in Burkina Faso have died, Burkina security sources say

Reuters
1 minute read

Three hostages, two Spanish citizens and an Irish national, abducted in Burkina Faso have died, two senior Burkina Faso security sources said on Tuesday.

Two Spanish sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed that the two Spaniards have died. The hostages were taken after an ambush on an anti-poaching patrol in eastern Burkina Faso on Monday. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Africa

Africa · 2:21 PM UTCTwo dead, 27 hurt as Chad protesters demand civilian rule

At least two people were killed and 27 wounded in street clashes in Chad on Tuesday between protesters demanding a return to civilian rule and security forces, prompting key ally France to condemn the crackdown.

AfricaChad’s new military rulers name prime minister, opposition cries foul
AfricaRed locust outbreak destroys grazing land in Namibia
AfricaResidents flee Mogadishu areas as Somali security forces start to split
AfricaEthiopia receives two bids for two telecoms operating licences