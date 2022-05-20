Three Italians kidnapped in southern Mali, church says

DAKAR, May 20 (Reuters) - Armed men have kidnapped an Italian couple and their son in southern Mali, their church said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the Jehovah's Witnesses church in neighbouring Senegal said the three - all adults - were living in Mali for personal reasons and were not serving as missionaries.

Reporting by Sofia Christensen; Writing by Aaron Ross

