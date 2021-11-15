Three terrorism suspects in Kenya escape prison - police

NAIROBI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Three terrorism suspects escaped a maximum security prison in the Kenyan capital early on Monday, Kenya's Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a statement.

One of the escapees is Mohamed Ali Abikar, who was arrested over a 2015 attack on Garissa University that killed 148 people, mostly students.

Police have offered a 60 million Kenyan shilling ($536,000) reward for information that could lead to the suspects recapture.

($1 = 111.8500 Kenyan shillings)

