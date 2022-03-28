Tiger Brands bets on plant-based food with Herbivore Earthfoods investment

CAPE TOWN, March 28 (Reuters) - South Africa's Tiger Brands (TBSJ.J) is co-investing in plant-based food company Herbivore Earthfoods with private equity firm Secha Capital, one of its directors said on Monday, as the food producer forays into the fast-growing plant protein sector.

Demand for plant-based meal replacements has risen in recent years, with much of the demand being led by millennial and young adult consumers as they become more conscious about what they eat.

Tiger Brands, like many of its peers, is tapping into the emerging consumer trends and is plugging holes in its vast portfolio by diversifying into health, nutrition and plant-based meat products.

South Africa's largest food producer, citing a report, said the African plant protein market, of which the country represents 57%, is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% to $560 million by 2023.

The company's investment in the Cape Town-based manufacturer of plant-based and vegan products, such as dairy-free cheddar slices and pea protein burger patties, is through the group's recently launched venture capital fund.

Together with co-investor Secha Capital, the fund took a minority shareholding in the business, the fund's director Barati Mahloele told journalists and investors at an event in Cape Town. He did not mention the investment amount.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Krishna Chandra Eluri

