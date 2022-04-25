Tigray forces have left Ethiopia's Afar region - spokesperson

NAIROBI, April 25 (Reuters) - Tigrayan forces are fully withdrawing from the neighbouring region of Afar in Ethiopia, a spokesman told Reuters on Monday, saying that he hoped this meant desperately needed food aid could finally reach famine-hit Tigray.

"Our forces have left all of Afar," Getachew Reda, a spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, told Reuters in a text message.

Afar regional spokesman Ahmed Koloyta, the regional police commissioner Ahmed Harif and government spokesman Legesse Tulu could not be reached for comment.

